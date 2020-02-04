Zak Irvin: Can't miss in win
Irvin posted 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Iowa.
This shooting performance is clearly an anomaly, but he's been efficient all season, connecting on 55.7 percent of field goals. He rarely shoots three-pointers, but he does struggle from the line with a 53.3 free-throw percentage.
