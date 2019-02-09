Zak Irvin: Double-double for Westchester

Irvin tallied 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes Friday in G League Westchester's 112-96 win over Canton.

Irvin is something of an anomaly for a modern wing player, as he typically eschews three-pointers and does most of his damage as an interior scorer and on the glass. He's shooting an excellent 57.1 percent from the field while hauling in 8.6 boards per game on the season.