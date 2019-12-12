Zak Irvin: Drains eight points

Irvin posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's G League win over Long Island.

Irvin started the game and played 23 minutes. The 25-year-old didn't shoot much, but he was effective over limited attempts. Irvin's numbers are down from last year, though, as he's averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.