Irvin was selected by Maine with the 14th pick of the second round of the 2022 G League Draft.

Irvin's last G League action dates back to the 2019-20 season, appearing in 41 games for Westchester (23 starts). He shots an impressive 57.2 percent from the field and averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.9 minutes per contest. The Michigan product has yet to play in an NBA game.