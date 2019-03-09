Zak Irvin: Misses Thursday's contest
Irvin (back) did not play in Thursday's win over Windy City.
Both Irvin and center Isaiah Hicks (groin) have missed the last three games which could be particularly poor timing giving Westchester's ever-increasing hopes at achieving a playoffs berth. Irvin has played in just 27 games this season, averaging 11.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.5 minutes per night.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...