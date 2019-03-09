Zak Irvin: Misses Thursday's contest

Irvin (back) did not play in Thursday's win over Windy City.

Both Irvin and center Isaiah Hicks (groin) have missed the last three games which could be particularly poor timing giving Westchester's ever-increasing hopes at achieving a playoffs berth. Irvin has played in just 27 games this season, averaging 11.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.5 minutes per night.