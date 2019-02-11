Zak Irvin: Notches another double-double

Irvin scored 25 points (12-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and collected 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 44 minutes Saturday against Long Island.

Irvin was one of his team's leading contributors on the day, although all five of Westchester's starters finished in double figures. He shot just over 50.0 percent from the field and secured a team-high 14 boards in a 134-130 victory. Irvin is nearly averaging a double-double on the season, putting up 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists through 23 games.