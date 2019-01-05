Zak Irvin: Playing well with Westchester

Irvin joined Westchester in December and has averaged 28.1 minutes in nine games with the organization.

Irvin hasn't exactly lit up the scoreboard during that time, averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 steals despite the lofty amount of minutes, but he's proven to be a capable member of the team's second unit regardless.

Our Latest Stories