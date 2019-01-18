Zak Irvin: Scores 15 in loss
Irvin compiled 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-4 FT) nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Wednesday to the Legends.
Irvin has acclimated himself nicely to Westchester, boosting his scoring total to 10.1 points through 13 games with his new club. More importantly, the starting shooting guard is rebounding at an impressive rate, tallying 7.7 - a distinct bump from his 5.9 total during the 2017-18 season.
