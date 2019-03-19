Zak Irvin: Takes over as starting small forward

Irvin (back) tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 110-102 loss Saturday to Long Island.

Westchester finally had the full might of its starting lineup, as both Irvin and Isaiah Hicks (groin) returned from multi-game absences, but the duo wasn't enough to help the team claim victory. Irvin only played 23 minutes despite getting the start at small forward, with Devon Baulkman playing just as much despite an inefficient shooting (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt) display, so it's fair to suggest this lineup construction might be an one-off affair.