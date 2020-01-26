Zak Irvin: Two points in starting role

Irvin posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Irvin started the game, but three bench players recorded more playing time. The 25-year-old Irvin has averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest this year, and he's hit 55.1 percent of field goals.