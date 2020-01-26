Zak Irvin: Two points in starting role
Irvin posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.
Irvin started the game, but three bench players recorded more playing time. The 25-year-old Irvin has averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest this year, and he's hit 55.1 percent of field goals.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.