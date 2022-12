Simpson recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, seven steals and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-102 loss to the Blue.

Simpson posted a team-high 25 points in Wednesday's matchup versus the Blue, while he also set a new season high of seven steals in the contest. The 25-year-old is now averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 assists across 17 games played.