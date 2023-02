Simpson recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Charge.

Simpson paced all Lakeland players in total playing time, scoring and assists Saturday, and he continues to operate as one of the team's top options in all facets of the game. The 6-foot guard is now averaging 17.1 points, 8.6 assists and 4.6 boards per matchup this season.