Simpson recorded 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Spurs.

Simpson's 21 points during Friday's contest versus Austin now gives him 59 total through the team's first three games. However, it was his efficiency that stood out against the Spurs, as he shot above 64 percent from the floor, including a perfect 2-for-2 from downtown on a team-high 32 minutes played. Simpson now hopes to keep his steady production flowing into the second half of a back-to-back series against Austin on Saturday.