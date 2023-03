Simpson recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 win over the Go-Go.

Simpson tallied his 14th double-double of the 2022-23 campaign versus Capital City, as he also paced both teams with 11 assists and led Lakeland with four takeaways in the contest. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 33.2 minutes played per game this season.