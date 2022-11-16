Simpson recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 assists and six rebounds across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 131-128 win over the Squadron.

Simpson continues producing for Lakeland across all categories in 2022, as he's now totaled 87 points, 42 assists, 31 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks across the team's first five games of the season. Though he could've played a slightly cleaner game Tuesday (four turnovers committed), he'll look to post yet another effective performance Friday versus Mexico City.