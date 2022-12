Simpson recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 assists and eight rebounds across 47 minutes during Tuesday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Hustle.

Simpson logged season-highs in both three-pointers made (5) and minutes played (47) Tuesday against Memphis. The 25-year-old was also just two rebounds shy of his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign, and he's now averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 assists this season for Lakeland.