Simpson registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Blue Coats.

Although Simpson hasn't surpassed the 15-point mark in four consecutive matchups, he accounted for more than half of Lakeland's assists in Tuesday's contest. The 190-pound guard has now tallied five turnovers in back-to-back games, so there's definitely some cleaning up to do on that front.