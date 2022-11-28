Simpson recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 16 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Capitanes.

Saturday's matchup against Mexico City accounted for Simpson's fourth double-digit assist game of the 2022-23 campaign, and the 16 dimes were also a season-high for the 25-year-old. Lakeland clearly benefitted when the 6-foot guard was on the floor, as he logged a game-high plus-36 on/off rating. Simpson is now averaging 18 points, 8.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest this season in 10 games played.