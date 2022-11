Simpson recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 99-89 win over the Squadron.

Simpson tied with teammate Alex Morales for a game-high three steals Friday, and he also supplied 16 points on a team-high 38 minutes played. The 190-pound guard is now averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 34.7 minutes per game this season.