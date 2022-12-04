Simpson recorded 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Vipers.

Considering that Simpson converted 77.8 percent of his field-goal tries during Saturday's matchup against Rio Grande Valley, it's somewhat surprising that he played just 24 minutes despite averaging 18.1 points, 8.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season. When the 25-year-old is on the court, fantasy managers can anticipate solid production across all statistic categories.