Simpson recorded 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0- 2FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Although Simpson missed both of his three-point tries and both of his free-throw attempts Friday, he's now amassed three steals in each of his last three outings. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game across 37 matchups suited up for this season.