Simpson corralled 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 123-105 loss to the Hustle.

Despite a 19-6-6 stat line and 42.9 percent three-point shooting performance during Friday's loss to Memphis, Simpson's eight turnovers in the contest is a disappointing aspect of what could've been a flawless effort. However, the 25-year-old will have another opportunity Sunday versus Birmingham to shake all the jitters out and hopefully limit some of those giveaways.