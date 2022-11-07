Simpson collected 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 win over the Squadron.

Simpson concluded Sunday's matchup versus Birmingham one rebound short of a triple-double, and he also posted the game's highest plus/minus margin with a net positive of 25 when he was on the court. The 6-foot guard accounted for half of Lakeland's total assists on the afternoon, and he'll look to carry his solid efforts into Friday's contest against the Spurs.