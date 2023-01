Simpson recorded 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 assists and seven rebounds across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-116 win over the Skyhawks.

Simpson accounted for more than half of Lakeland's assists in Monday's contest versus College Park, while his 16 dimes also ties his previous season high in that area. Across the first 20 games of the 2022-23 campaign, the 25-year-old has averaged 18.4 points and 8.6 assists per matchup.