Simpson recorded 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Vipers.

Simpson operated as Lakeland's primary playmaker during Friday's loss to Rio Grande Valley, accounting for over half of the team's assists with his game-high 14 dishes. He's now averaging a team-high 9.1 dimes per game for the G League Magic this season.