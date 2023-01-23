Simpson recorded 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the G League Celtics.

Though Simpson only took five field-goal attempts, he still mustered out 13 points while setting up more scoring opportunities for his teammates this past weekend versus Maine. The 25-year-old also committed four personal fouls and turned the ball over a game-high five times Sunday, and he'll look to get things back on track to conclude the first month of 2023.