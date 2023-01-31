Simpson recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 assists, nine rebounds and three steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to the G League Knicks.

Simpson fell just one rebound short of what could've been an eye-popping triple-double Monday versus Westchester. The 6-foot guard has provided Lakeland with not only an established scorer night in and night out, but a consistent playmaker as well. As long as Simpson keeps shooting at a high percentage and creating opportunities for his teammates, he'll continue receiving heavy minutes as a starter.