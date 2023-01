Simpson recorded 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 42 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 win over the G League Bulls.

Simpson dished out a game-high 10 assists while also scoring 23 points on an efficient 64.3 percent shooting clip Saturday versus Windy City. The 25-year-old is now averaging 18 points, 11.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game across four matchups played thus far in 2023.