Simpson recorded 22 points (8-11 FG. 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime loss to the Swarm.

Despite accounting for 22 points on a 72.7 shooting clip Friday versus Greensboro, Simpson turned the ball over a game-high six times, committed four personal fouls and finished the contest with a minus 14 point differential. The 25-year-old is now averaging 17.1 points and 9.3 assists per game across Lakeland's last eight matchups.