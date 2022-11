Simpson recorded 17 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 110-100 loss to the Capitanes.

Though Simpson accumulated 17 points Friday, he shot just 30 percent on 20 field-goal tries, committed a game-high five turnovers and racked up four personal fouls. The 25-year-old is now averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 assists and six rebounds across 32.6 minutes per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.