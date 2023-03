Simpson recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Simpson posted another double-double while tallying game highs in minutes, assists and takeaways versus Long Island on Tuesday. The 26-year-old also uncharacteristically committed the most turnovers between the two teams, and he's now averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game across 48 appearances this season.