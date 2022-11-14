Simpson recorded 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes played during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the G League Spurs.

Despite a subpar shooting performance, Simpson concluded Saturday's contest versus Austin just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. The 25-year-old paced Lakeland in points, assists, rebounds and steals whilst only turning the ball over two times, so he'll hope to maintain his effective gameplay into Tuesday's matchup against Birmingham.

