Simpson recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 loss to the Mad Ants.

Simpson's consistency as a scorer this season has been nothing short of remarkable, as he's been held to single digits just three times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The 190-pound guard is slated to continue operating as one of the G League Magic's top contributors as the year progresses.