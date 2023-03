Simpson recorded 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-102 win over Raptors 905.

Simpson paced both squads in minutes played, points and assists during Thursday's victory, though, he also turned the ball over a game-high six times in the contest. The 6-foot guard is now averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per matchup across 47 appearances with Lakeland in the 2022-23 season.