Zaza Pachulia: Calls end to playing days
The Warriors announced last week that Pachulia joined the organization as a business and basketball consultant, signaling the end of his playing career.
Pachulia will begin his post-playing days as a member of the organization with whom he claimed his two NBA titles during his 16-year career, which also included stops with the Magic, Bucks, Hawks, Mavericks and Pistons. Over 1,098 career regular-season games, the 35-year-old center averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Plays 10 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Absent from injury report•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Trending in right direction•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Questionable Friday•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...