The Warriors announced last week that Pachulia joined the organization as a business and basketball consultant, signaling the end of his playing career.

Pachulia will begin his post-playing days as a member of the organization with whom he claimed his two NBA titles during his 16-year career, which also included stops with the Magic, Bucks, Hawks, Mavericks and Pistons. Over 1,098 career regular-season games, the 35-year-old center averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes.