Zeke Nnaji: Declares for 2020 Draft

Nnaji has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

Following one season at Arizona, the 6-foot-11 freshman will opt to test his luck in the NBA. He averaged 16.0 points and 8.6 rebounds across 30.6 minutes per game. His production resulted in him winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and the All-Pac-12 First Team.