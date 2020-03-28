Zeke Nnaji: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft
Nnaji has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.
Following one season at Arizona, the 6-foot-11 freshman will opt to test his luck in the NBA. He averaged 16.0 points and 8.6 rebounds across 30.6 minutes per game. His production resulted in him winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and the All-Pac-12 First Team.
