Nnaji was selected by the Nuggets with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

The 6-foot-11 big is a strong rebounder and inside scorer, helped by his smooth athleticism. Questions remain about his rim protection ability and three-point shooting, but he has shown some upside as a shooter in the mid-range, not to mention hitting 76 percent of his free throws. He might slot in as a backup for Nikola Jokic, so his upside in 2020-21 is limited. He'll also have to compete with Bol Bol for reserve center minutes, plus anyone that Denver potentially brings in during free agency.