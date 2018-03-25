Zeke Upshaw: Hospitalized after collapsing Saturday
Upshaw collapsed at the end of Saturday's G-League game against Long Island and was rushed to Spectrum Health Hospital, ESPN.com reports.
Upshaw played 29 minutes prior to going down late in the fourth quarter and the exact cause of the collapse is still unclear. He's currently being treated and the team is expected to provide additional updates once they are available. It's certainly a scary situation for the 26-year-old guard and we'll have to wait until he's evaluated further before getting a better grasp on whether or not he'll be able to make a speedy recovery.
