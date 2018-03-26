Zeke Upshaw: Passes away Monday
The Drive announced Monday that Upshaw passed away after collapsing during Saturday's game against Long Island.
Upshaw collapsed on the floor late in Saturday's game and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated over the weekend. Tragically, the 26-year-old passed away Monday morning. He appeared in 75 games for the Drive over the past two seasons following a stint in Europe after graduating from Hofstra in 2014.
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...