Zeke Upshaw: Passes away Monday

The Drive announced Monday that Upshaw passed away after collapsing during Saturday's game against Long Island.

Upshaw collapsed on the floor late in Saturday's game and was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated over the weekend. Tragically, the 26-year-old passed away Monday morning. He appeared in 75 games for the Drive over the past two seasons following a stint in Europe after graduating from Hofstra in 2014.

