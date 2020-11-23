The Pistons intend to waive Smith (knee), who was acquired Sunday in a trade with the 76ers, Vincent Goodwill of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit sent center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia in exchange for Smith, a 2018 first-round pick who has played in just 13 NBA games while battling a variety of health issues over his first two professional seasons. While the 21-year-old would seemingly be an ideal developmental prospect for a rebuilding club, the Pistons apparently have other players who rank as higher priorities for spots at the back end of the roster. Smith didn't accompany the 76ers to the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but he should be ready to go for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.