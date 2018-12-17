Zhou Qi: Waived by Rockets
Qi (ankle) was waived by the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Qi appeared in just one game for the Rockets this season thanks to knee and ankle injuries, notching two points in one minute of action. The young big man will look to latch on elsewhere once he's able to prove he's back to full health.
