The Nets did not extend an $8.35 million qualifying offer to Williams (knee), who will now enter unrestricted free agency, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Williams is now set explore other opportunities this offseason, though the Nets still hope to retain him, according to Scotto. The 23-year-old swingman is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.5 minutes per game in 63 regular-season games (45 starts).