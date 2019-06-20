Zion Williamson: Goes No. 1 overall in 2019 Draft
Williamson was selected by the Pelicans with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
A no-brainer pick for New Orleans, Williamson will enter the NBA as one of the most-hyped prospects in recent memory -- perhaps going as far back as LeBron James in 2003. The Duke one-and-done, who averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 33 collegiate games -- will be the centerpiece as the Pelicans go through a mini-rebuild on the fly in the aftermath of trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Williamson is a virtual lock to start from Day 1, and he'll team with Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball to form one of the more intriguing young cores in the entire league.
