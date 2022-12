Cheatham delivered 27 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to Lakeland.

Cheatham continues to be a productive player for the Squadron, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four games in a row. He's also posted double-digit figures in seven straight outings and is averaging a robust 17.5 points per tilt.