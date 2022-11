Cheatham recorded 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Lakeland.

Even though Cheatham is a bit undersized to play in the frontcourt, he manages to make an impact down low. This was just his second appearance with the Squadron, and he should be considered a double-double threat every time he steps on the court.