Cheatham recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to the Legends.

Another game, another double-double for Cheatham, who continues to settle as one of the best two-way players in the G League due to the impact he can cause on both ends of the court. Counting both the Showcase and the start of the regular season, Cheatham has five double-doubles in the campaign.