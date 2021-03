Cheatham went for 26 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Vipers.

Cheatham has been playing as a small-ball center of late but the move has paid off, and he has scored 20 or more points in two of his last four games. He is only averaging 10.2 points per game, however, and his inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis certainly limit his upside.