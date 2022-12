Cheatham posted 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Cheatham is a productive player at the G League level, and he only needed a few games to establish himself as one of Birmingham's go-to players on offense. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his 10 appearances for the Squadron and is averaging 15.7 points with 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.