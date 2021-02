Cheatham chipped in with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Cheatham has recorded at least 30 minutes while scoring no more than six points in each of his first three games of the season, so his fantasy upside might be limited regardless of the role he'll have moving forward.